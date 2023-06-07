SEARSPORT — The First Congregational Church of Searsport is pleased to present the Pineland Fidders in concert on Sunday, June 11 at 3 p.m. Owen Kennedy, award winning Maine fiddler will also perform as part of this concert!

Kennedy is a 17-year-old award-winning musician whose love of traditional music and enthusiasm for performing has captivated audiences from San Diego to the Shetland Islands and all throughout New England. He is the 2022 New England Regional Open Scottish Fiddle Champion, the 2021 Junior US National Scottish Fiddle Champion, and won the 2021 Young Stars of Maine “Glenn Jenks Future in Music” prize from Bay Chamber Music School. As an emerging musician rooted in the Maine Maritime tradition and immersed in his growing passion for Scottish music, Kennedy’s powerful playing can capture the melancholy of a Scottish air, mimic the sound of pipes in a march, or drive a good ol’ New England contradance tune.

The Pineland Fiddlers, founded by director Ellen Gawler, includes an aspiring group of 20 youngsters aged 8-18. The group has recorded on two occasions and has traveled to Cape Breton, Prince Edward Island, Ireland, and Quebec. They have also participated in an international children’s festival in Turkmenistan.