Though the global health emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic has officially ended, Healthy Acadia remains committed to connecting community members at high risk for respiratory illness with resources and support. In continued collaboration with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, this nonprofit community health organization has available a limited number of essential medical supplies, including N95 masks, at-home rapid COVID-19 antigen test kits, and pulse oximeters, for individuals at high risk for serious health complications due to respiratory illness.

Pulse oximeters play a crucial role in monitoring the oxygen levels and heart rate of at-risk individuals, assisting in determining whether hospitalization is necessary. With the ongoing presence of COVID-19 and the recent surge in respiratory viruses such as influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), these medical devices prove valuable in assessing the condition of those affected. This is particularly significant for immunocompromised individuals or those at a heightened risk of severe or life-threatening outcomes from respiratory illnesses or infections.

To request a pulse oximeter, please visit bit.ly/ha-pulse-ox.

To request N95 masks, please go to bit.ly/ha-n95-masks.

To request rapid at-home COVID-19 antigen tests, please go to bit.ly/cvd-tests.

For additional information on masks, COVID vaccines, and COVID-19, follow Healthy Acadia on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. For specific inquiries, please contact Healthy Acadia’s Vaccine Equity Team at nina.duggan@healthyacadia.org or 207–271-6023.

