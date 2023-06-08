In an effort to foster a more understanding and inclusive community, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center launched a series of monthly information sessions for hospital staff and our communities. Doug Cotta, spiritual care coordinator, moderates the sessions, which focus on various faith traditions and ideologies and how to provide respect and support within healthcare.

Doug envisions these conversations as a path to community building. “We are working to bring the community together,” he says. “The best way to do this is to understand where we each come from and it is our goal that by doing these sessions it will strengthen the bonds of community.” Doug’s hope is for people to gain a greater understanding of faith and culture in healthcare and beyond, while working to create meaningful connections.

Our June session is Thursday, June 15 from 1 to 2 p.m., and will explore the Christian faith. This special session will feature speaker Jerry Mick, interim senior pastor, Crosspoint Church, who also serves as the volunteer Director of Training with Outreach to Asia Nationals which focuses on missions work throughout the world.