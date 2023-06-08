ORONO — The University of Maine at Orono will host over 1,500 Special Olympics Maine athletes, coaches, and volunteers for the 2023 State Summer Games on June 9-11.

This year’s most cherished two-night, three-day event is back in full swing, after being canceled in 2020-21 and only offering a one-day event last year. Over the weekend, athletes from across the state will have the chance to display their skills in a variety of traditional and unified competitions; events range from track and field to bocce.

The State Summer Games competitions kick off on Friday, June 9 followed by the Parade of Athletes, opening ceremonies, and the Maine Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg. Athletes will take off their athletic shoes and get on their dancing shoes for the Saturday night Victory Dance; this year’s theme is Prom Night.

“We are thrilled to be getting back to our normal competition format of State Summer Games. Our athletes and coaches are ready to go! I hope that many of you will plan to join us at our signature event, for this display of true sports competition and sportsmanship that is second to none,” states Special Olympics Maine President & CEO Phil Geelhoed.

Special Olympics Maine athletes are looking forward to being back to a full weekend of competition and being with their friends.

“I’m looking forward to competing against other athletes and cheering on my friends,” expressed Noah Gagne, Special Olympics Maine athlete.

Ahead of the games, training and preparation looks different for each athlete but they all have one thing in common, determination.

“I have someone help me train. I run really fast, and no one can tell me to stop!,” states Special Olympics Maine athlete Kwayah Lichterfeld.

Through Special Olympics Maine and with the dedicated support of community-minded companies, the organization provides year-round sports training and competitions along with inclusive opportunities to over 5,000 athletes. This year’s summer games are generously sponsored by UNUM, Central Maine Power, Law Enforcement Torch Run, Applebee’s, Hometown Foundation, Circle K, and the Knights of Columbus.

Special Olympics Maine’s newest partner, Central Maine Power, is this year’s “Power of Sport” State Summer Games sponsor.

“For more than 100 years, we’ve powered the dreams of Maine families and we are proud to further that spirit through our new partnership with Special Olympics Maine,” said Amy Marston, director of community relations for Central Maine Power. “We are so thrilled to be supporting this year’s athletes and can’t wait to cheer them on!”

If you are interested in learning more about Special Olympics Maine, volunteering or providing financial support to help make Special Olympics Maine programs possible, contact the state office at 207-879-0489 or online at www.somaine.org. Follow Special Olympics Maine on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

Special Olympics vision is to transform communities by inspiring people throughout the world Special Olympics mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. In Maine we serve over 5,000 athletes and offer 90+ events year-round at the local, state, national and international levels.