Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice is pleased to announce its highly anticipated annual Butterfly Release Celebration, an extraordinary event designed to honor our loved ones. Set against a backdrop of serenity and natural beauty, this unique gathering promises to be an unforgettable experience for all participants.

The celebration will take place on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Geiger Elementary School, located in the heart of the community. Attendees will be treated to an array of activities, including soul-stirring music, light refreshments, and the chance to connect and share treasured memories with others who understand the significance of remembrance.

At the core of this special occasion is the solemn reading of names, where we honor those for whom the butterflies have been dedicated. As the moment unfolds, the air will be filled with emotion, love, and reflection. The climax of the event will be the grand release of nearly a thousand butterflies, symbolizing the transformation of life and providing a truly breathtaking sight.

“We believe that the Butterfly Release Celebration offers a uniquely beautiful and meaningful way to pay tribute to our loved ones,” said Elif Mogensen, community relations and development manager of Androscoggin. “It allows us to come together as a community, share our stories, and embrace the healing power of remembrance. This event has become a beloved tradition, fostering connections and creating lasting memories.”

To ensure your participation in this poignant celebration, you can purchase your butterfly on www.androscoggin.org/get-involved/butterfly-release/. Each butterfly can be purchased for $30, and the proceeds will contribute to the realization of this remarkable event.

This is an opportunity not to be missed, as Androscoggin’s Butterfly Release Celebration promises to be a source of solace, inspiration, and beauty for all who attend.