A 42-year-old Damariscotta man died in a single-vehicle crash on Biscay Road on Tuesday morning.

Qian Rong Xie died of injuries sustained during the crash. There were no passengers in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved, according to the Damariscotta Police Department.

Xie was affiliated with the Lucky Fortune Chinese restaurant, at 422 Main St. in Damariscotta, according to Damariscotta Police Chief Jason Warlick.

Speed was a possible factor in the crash, as well as either fatigue or a medical event, according to police. The crash is still under investigation.

The preliminary investigation and reconstruction indicate that Xie’s 2021 blue Toyota Venza Crossover vehicle was traveling eastbound in the area of 243 Biscay Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree on the westbound side of the road, according to police.

Damariscotta Police Sgt. Erick Halpin said the initial call came in at 7:52 a.m. from a Biscay Road resident who witnessed the crash. Xie was wearing a seatbelt and all airbags in the vehicle deployed.

Biscay Road was closed in both directions between Standpipe Road and the Colby & Gale main office at 154 Biscay Road for several hours. Damariscotta police were assisted by a reconstructionist from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office. The Damariscotta Fire Department provided traffic control.

The Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service also responded to the scene. Quick Turn Auto Repair and Towing recovered the vehicle, which sustained extensive damage, according to Warlick.

The scene was cleared at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday.

