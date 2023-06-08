The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Tom Mikulka of Cape Elizabeth is a retired scientist and educator.

At 78 years old, I proudly wear the title of “experienced activist.” And I’m certainly not the only one.

As a retired scientist and educator and member of Third Act Maine, I’m part of a community of Mainers over age 60 determined to fight climate change and rising inequality. Together, we are using our life experiences, skills and resources to build a better tomorrow.

We’re used to thinking that humans grow more conservative as they age, perhaps because we have more to protect, or simply because we’re used to things the way they are. But our generations saw enormous positive change early in our lives — the civil rights movement, for instance, or the fight to end massive wars or guarantee the rights of women. And now we fear that the promise of those changes may be dying, as the planet heats and inequality grows.

Here in Maine, the impact of climate change is not a distant threat but a present reality. Our winters are shorter and milder. The summers are longer and hotter. The Gulf of Maine is warming faster than 99 percent of the world’s oceans.

Our state slogan, “Maine: the Way Life Should Be,” no longer comforts us, for we fear for the future of our saltmarshes and forests, our celebrated fishing industry, the moose and the butterflies, and our children and grandchildren. Our utilities bills continue to skyrocket and for those of us on a fixed income, everything is at risk.

This pressing issue transcends generational boundaries and demands immediate action for the sake of our planet and future generations.

That’s exactly why I testified on behalf of Third Act Maine in favor of LD 1895, An Act Regarding the Procurement of Energy from Offshore Wind Resources. We believe this bill will generate clean renewable energy, protect our ocean ecosystems, reduce energy price spikes caused by dirty fossil fuels and create jobs and economic benefits for all Maine families and communities. While some of my fellow activists might not be around to realize all the benefits, we can be proud to leave a legacy of clean energy investments.

Maine, other New England states, and the federal government are looking to offshore wind in the Gulf of Maine to stabilize and reduce long-term energy costs and make significant progress to decarbonize our state’s and region’s energy sector. We know we have some of the strongest, most consistent winds in the world, which means each turbine will generate more clean energy for Maine. Using the best available science and data to inform siting, construction and operations will help ensure that offshore wind coexists with the Gulf of Maine’s unique ecosystem and marine heritage practices.

And for folks who have seen their utility bills go up and up, offshore wind is a promise we make to future generations that will have a direct and positive impact on their household expenses. Maine, with nearly 60 percent of homes reliant on heating oil, and a regional electricity grid that is overly reliant on natural gas for electricity generation, is distinctly vulnerable to volatile price swings. For anyone on a fixed income, you know how much you dread the utility bills — but narrowly focusing on high electricity rates without looking for a cause or solution does not lead us to an affordable clean energy future for our children and grandchildren.

Ultimately, transitioning to renewable energy sources, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adopting sustainable practices in every aspect of our lives are steps we all must take, regardless of our age or income. By embracing clean energy technologies like offshore wind, we can significantly reduce our carbon footprint and rid ourselves of our dependency on dirty fossil fuels.

As “experienced activists,” we have a unique perspective shaped by a lifetime of taking action. We have witnessed the beauty and fragility of our planet and understand the imperative of preserving it. We know that change doesn’t happen overnight, but over decades. Embracing new technology and setting the standard for an offshore wind industry is not just an obligation. It is an opportunity to build a better, more sustainable world for current and future generations.

That’s work worth doing and we hope more of you will join us.