Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to low 60s from north to south, with a chance for showers across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Hundreds of health workers left their jobs after Maine’s mandate took effect in late 2021. But employment has rebounded slightly.

It still faces votes in both chambers, and Democratic Gov. Janet Mills vetoed a similar bill in 2021.

An increased inspection fee would help the state pay for an electronic system to track more than 1 million vehicles a year.

The Maine House voted 64-61 to restore the 1901 flag that features a pine tree and blue star.

While demand for pulpwood is down across the state, loggers are faced with rising prices of gas, tires and oil for their equipment.

G-Force is the latest business in the largely empty Bangor Mall to shutter.

Although Orono hasn’t received any complaints to restrict books, title challenges reached an all-time high in the United States last year.

That might all depend on which part of Maine you’re in.

St. John Valley residents take center stage in “La Frontiere,” which premieres at the 23rd annual Ploye Festival on Saturday.

The Museum of Beadwork will focus on how beadwork connects cultures through history, trade, colonialism and human migration.

Maine moose hunters dream of this all year round.

ALSO: Here is a look back through the history of the moose hunt and the lottery system used to select hunters.

They may be gross, but without maggots the earth would be polluted with the bodies of dead plants and animals.

In other Maine news…

Lawmakers will have a hard time fixing Maine’s road funding problems before session ends

Canada may not have hydropower capacity for New England energy projects

Maine eviction filings surge as housing gets pricier

Rabies cases in Maine have skyrocketed this year

Belfast defamation lawsuit will go to trial after more than 2 years

Belfast wants to reduce number of committees

Belfast appoints longtime government employee as city clerk

Maine’s oldest lobster trapper celebrates her 103rd birthday

Mars Hill superintendent accused of 3 felonies pleads not guilty

Thief allegedly stole a snack but left most of the cash after breaking into town office

Transparent leadership recommended to lift Aroostook town out of financial crisis

Stranger saves man from fiery Brownfield wreck

19-year-old killed in Casco crash

South Portland reopens Willard Beach after sewage leak

11-month-old puppy will be keeping swimmers safe at Scarborough beach

Cheeto the dog will help investigate Maine fires

Edward Little stuns top-ranked Brewer to advance to A North baseball semifinals

Brunswick softball rallies to edge Brewer in A North quarterfinals