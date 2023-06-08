Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to low 60s from north to south, with a chance for showers across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Maine considers in ending COVID vaccine mandate for health workers
Hundreds of health workers left their jobs after Maine’s mandate took effect in late 2021. But employment has rebounded slightly.
Maine Senate puts partial decriminalization of prostitution on track to pass
It still faces votes in both chambers, and Democratic Gov. Janet Mills vetoed a similar bill in 2021.
Maine lawmakers make a deal to jack up vehicle inspection fees
An increased inspection fee would help the state pay for an electronic system to track more than 1 million vehicles a year.
House narrowly votes to restore Maine’s original pine tree flag
The Maine House voted 64-61 to restore the 1901 flag that features a pine tree and blue star.
Mills cutting pulpwood orders cause ‘world of hurt’ for Maine loggers
While demand for pulpwood is down across the state, loggers are faced with rising prices of gas, tires and oil for their equipment.
Bangor’s G-Force will close next week after live performance permit paused
G-Force is the latest business in the largely empty Bangor Mall to shutter.
An Orono librarian is pushing back against censorship with a banned book club for students
Although Orono hasn’t received any complaints to restrict books, title challenges reached an all-time high in the United States last year.
Where is Down East Maine?
That might all depend on which part of Maine you’re in.
International film featuring French-speaking Mainers to premiere at ploye festival
St. John Valley residents take center stage in “La Frontiere,” which premieres at the 23rd annual Ploye Festival on Saturday.
A new Portland museum tells the cultural story of beads and beadwork
The Museum of Beadwork will focus on how beadwork connects cultures through history, trade, colonialism and human migration.
Everything you need to know for Saturday’s Maine moose hunt lottery
Maine moose hunters dream of this all year round.
ALSO: Here is a look back through the history of the moose hunt and the lottery system used to select hunters.
Why maggots are critical to a healthy environment
They may be gross, but without maggots the earth would be polluted with the bodies of dead plants and animals.
In other Maine news…
Lawmakers will have a hard time fixing Maine’s road funding problems before session ends
Canada may not have hydropower capacity for New England energy projects
Maine eviction filings surge as housing gets pricier
Rabies cases in Maine have skyrocketed this year
Belfast defamation lawsuit will go to trial after more than 2 years
Belfast wants to reduce number of committees
Belfast appoints longtime government employee as city clerk
Maine’s oldest lobster trapper celebrates her 103rd birthday
Mars Hill superintendent accused of 3 felonies pleads not guilty
Thief allegedly stole a snack but left most of the cash after breaking into town office
Transparent leadership recommended to lift Aroostook town out of financial crisis
Stranger saves man from fiery Brownfield wreck
19-year-old killed in Casco crash
South Portland reopens Willard Beach after sewage leak
11-month-old puppy will be keeping swimmers safe at Scarborough beach
Cheeto the dog will help investigate Maine fires
Edward Little stuns top-ranked Brewer to advance to A North baseball semifinals
Brunswick softball rallies to edge Brewer in A North quarterfinals