One person was killed and another critically injured in a Wednesday morning crash in Casco.

Two vehicles crashed about 6:52 a.m. on Tenney Hill Road, causing one to leave the road and strike a stand of hardwood trees, according to Capt. Kerry Joyce of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the vehicle’s occupants, 19-year-old Dylan Chretien of Bridgton, died at the scene, and the other, 20-year-old Nicholas Centofanti of Casco, was airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland with critical injuries, Joyce said Wednesday.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether any occupants in the other vehicle were injured.

Joyce said no additional information will be released because the crash remains under investigation.