A Mainer is in the spotlight for holding the record for the oldest lobster trapper in Maine.

Now she’s adding to that record even more, as Virginia Oliver turned 103 on Tuesday.

Oliver started catching lobsters off the coast of Rockland when she was a little girl, and has no plans of retiring.

She was recently featured on the CBS Evening News, and there is a book out about her on Amazon called ” The Lobster Lady.“

Happy birthday, Virginia!