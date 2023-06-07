The Future of Community Solar in Maine

What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics.

Community solar allows customers to subscribe to or own a small portion of a larger solar installation located in their community, and net energy billing (NEB) enables customers to offset their electricity bills using their share of the energy produced at these facilities. Maine’s current NEB program ends in 2024, and policymakers are now considering two very different futures for the policy: continue improving the successful program or effectively dismantle it, imperiling both community solar and our state’s clean energy goals.

Join Lindsay Bourgoine, director of Policy and Government Affairs at ReVision Energy, for a discussion on the merits of enacting forward-looking solutions-oriented policy.

When: Friday, June 9, 12-1 p.m.

Where: Online. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.