PORTLAND, Maine – Officials say a Portland Public Works employee found what appeared to be an abandoned baby fox on Thursday.

Animal Control then took the kit to a local rehabber.

Officials say during baby season, which is mainly April to July, it is common to see normally nocturnal animals out during the day. Their mothers are either foraging for extra food or taking a break from their kids for a few hours.

If someone finds what they believe to be an orphaned baby, officials say do not give the creature food or water, and do not handle it without gloves.

Instead, contact your local dispatch, a local wildlife rehabber, or Maine Wildlife Transport Inc. If possible, the babies should be placed in a box with towels and placed somewhere quiet, warm, and away from pets and children.