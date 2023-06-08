Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

As well-intentioned as some Hermon High School parents might be, I think they are surprisingly short-sighted.

So a student’s parents deny access to a high school library book containing sexual content. What’s to prevent that student from having another student get the book and share it? Doesn’t the first student have access to the internet at home? And TV? and the public library? Who is monitoring all of that?

Those who are restricted (from literature, media, even sugar) are especially motivated to access whatever is banned.

Marjory Russakoff

Southwest Harbor