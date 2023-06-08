The South regional titlists won five of six high school championships in Portland on Wednesday.

The only North title-winner was the Brunswick girls, who edged Falmouth 3-2, for the Class A championship.

Brunswick beat Falmouth in the 2021 state final, then lost to Kennebunk in last year’s title match.

The Waynflete boys from Portland captured a state record-setting 15th consecutive state title with a 5-0 win over North champ Orono in the C final.

They previously shared the record for most consecutive state championships with the Old Town High School boys swim teams, who captured state Class B titles from 1985-98.

On the girls side, Maranacook High School from Readfield bested defending state champ Washington Academy from East Machias 4-1.

In Class B, the Yarmouth boys earned their fourth straight state title with a 4-1 victory over Foxcroft Academy from Dover-Foxcroft.

The Greely girls from Cumberland Center earned a fourth state title in 10 years with a 5-0 win over Foxcroft Academy.

In boys Class A, the Falmouth boys beat Skowhegan 5-0 for its first championship since 2019. The team also captured state titles in 2018 and ’17.

Skowhegan’s boys were making their first ever appearance in a state championship match.