DAMARISCOTTA — Chats with Champions is proud to present Maine authors Laura Bonazzoli and Jodi Paloni on Thursday, June 15 at 10 a.m. in the Porter Meeting Hall of Skidompha Library. They will discuss place-based short story cycles and read from their collections.

Bonazzoli’s short stories, essays, and poetry have appeared widely in literary magazines and anthologies. Her short story cycle, Consecration Pond, published in 2022 by Maine indie press Toad Hall Editions, was praised by Publishers Weekly as “poetic” and “haunting.” A freelance editor and writer, she works on Saturdays at The Owl & Turtle Bookshop in Camden, and lives in a renovated schoolhouse in Rockport.

Bonazzoli

Paloni is the author of the short story collection, They Could Live with Themselves, runner-up for the Press 53 Award for Short Fiction, an Indie Publishers Award Silver Medalist, and finalist in the 2017 Maine Book Award in Fiction. Her short works have been anthologized in North by Northeast I and II (Littoral Press), Short Story America Anthology IV, and have been published in Carve Magazine, Contrary Magazine, Green Mountains Review, Literary Mama, and many other journals. She was a literary arts fellow at Monson Arts and the Joseph Fiore Arts Center, a Peter Taylor Fellow at Kenyon Review Summer Workshop, and an AWP Writer to Writer mentor. She has an MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts. She lives in Pemaquid.

Paloni

Chats with Champions is a free community offering from Skidompha Library at 184 Main Street, Damariscotta. Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shops generously sponsors this program. For more information, please get in touch with the library at 207-887-0919.