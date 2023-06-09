On May 25, Neighbors Driving Neighbors held a celebratory luncheon to honor its volunteer drivers at the Viles House in Augusta. Several drivers, their guests, and NDN board members were in attendance on a picture perfect day for a delicious lunch, program of recognition and much community spirit.

NDN President Harald Bredesen welcomed everyone to the event, thanking the drivers — whom he called “the heart of NDN”—for their dedication and commitment to helping others in the communities served by NDN.



While it was the intent of the lunch to honor and thank the drivers, it was clear that the feeling was reciprocal. When asked why they volunteer for NDN, driver responses included “connection to the community,” “wanted to give a little back,” “it’s a lot of fun!,” and “I’m paying it forward and glad to do it!”

NDN’s Executive Director Joe Austin shared updates, highlighting the recent addition of Readfield to their service area. Neighbors Driving Neighbors provides 60 to 70 rides each month to residents of Belgrade, Fayette, Mount Vernon, Rome, Vienna, and now, Readfield. Fifty drivers are on board to volunteer their time and gas to this service.

Austin commented that riders often tell him how grateful they are, and drivers thoroughly enjoy the time they spend with their community neighbors. He further stated, “Rides are not only provided to medical appointments and grocery stores—NDN takes residents to lectures, lunches, and other social events—even to work. And this past year, NDN was proud to say that we reached the 100,000 miles driven mark.”

The Viles Foundation generously provided the house for the event, and after lunch, guests were invited to learn more about the estate, adding a bit of history to the program. Several door prizes were also awarded to the deserving drivers adding to the celebration.

There are several more upcoming NDN events including the Readfield Launch Party, Readfield Town Hall, June 25, 2-4 p.m., Annual Community Breakfast, Mount Vernon Community Center, July 22, 9—11 a.m., Online Auction Fundraiser, biddingowl.com/neighborsdrivingneighbors, July 1—28. All are invited to these community events.



For more information, to become a volunteer driver or to register as a rider, please visit neighborsdrivingneighbors.org.