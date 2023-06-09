Christopher “Chris” Burnette, Jr., 12, was seen leaving the Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on foot on Friday afternoon. Credit: Courtesy Bangor Police Department

A search is underway for a 12-year-old male who left the Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on foot on Friday.

Christopher “Chris” Burnette, Jr., of Winterport, was seen on a security camera on State Street walking toward downtown Bangor after leaving the hospital at around 1:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department.

Burnette is described as a 5-foot-2 adolescent with brown hair and blue eyes who weighs around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black pants with an orange and red stripe on the leg and gray shoes.

Anyone with information about Burnette can contact the Bangor Police Department at 207-947-7384 or 207-947-7382 at extension 3.

