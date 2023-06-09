Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Next Tuesday, June 13, Union voters will have the opportunity to show their support for regulating and controlling industrial metallic mining in our residential town. It is crucial that all Union voters show up to vote “yes” on Article 4 (land use ordinance amendment to regulate and control metallic mining) and Article 5 (moratorium on any mining activity while the town aligns other governing documents). Union not only needs these articles to pass; residents need to show their overwhelming support.

These articles arose out of Canadian company Exiro’s acquisition of mineral exploration rights near Crawford Pond in Warren and expression of interest in exploring for metallic minerals in Knox County. Upon learning this, seven Union and Warren residents formed a community group (Citizens Against Residential Mining Activity, CARMA) to organize residents and work tirelessly to analyze the correct legal process for protecting our communities now against the threat of mining in our residential Communities.

CARMA answers to all residents who want to protect our water, preserve our natural resources, and ensure our ordinances are consistent with what Union’s comprehensive plan envisions: “a small town atmosphere,” “quality water,” and “attention to not allowing environmental pollution.” If you are one of those residents, please cast a ballot on June 13: Vote “yes” on Articles 4 and 5 on June 13.

Bill Stinson

Kathy Wellen

Citizens Against Residential Mining Activity

Union