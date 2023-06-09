A dreary, cloudy and cool work week will end on the same note Friday with the chance of showers and even some thunderstorms.

Friday will not be a washout as there may be sunshine across the state at times throughout the day.

Showers and storms are expected to start mid-morning between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Inland areas have the best chance of seeing rain today.

There is also a low-pressure system migrating west that will also bring the chance for a minimal amount of wildfire smoke to make its way into the region.

The good news is, this will not have too much of an impact on our air quality, if at all.

Another round of showers and possibly some storms Saturday, mainly in the afternoon. Skies will clear Saturday night and a beautiful day is expected Sunday.

We’re dry Monday, but another round of rain is possible later Tuesday.