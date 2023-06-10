Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

When I write to Sen. Susan Collins or Rep. Jared Golden with a concern, I usually get a formal letter in reply. They thank me for reaching out, acknowledge the issue I have written about, and then proceed to list all of the bills they have introduced and/or voted for; bonus points for inserting the word “bipartisan.” Check, check, check. I’m active on this issue. I’m a doer. I reach across the aisle.

I would appreciate it more if they would add their own critical analysis, and maybe an admission of humility. A 12-bullet point form letter about gun reform bills and programs really needs to end with something like, “but all of this is clearly not working.” Because it isn’t.

Craig Kesselheim

Southwest Harbor