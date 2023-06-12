Biotechnology company sees sales growth and invests in new equipment to add capacity for genetic testing

WATERVILLE — After a recent expansion of space at its Waterville headquarters, GTCA will increase its volume of genetic testing output for U.S.- based research institutions and biomedical operations. Providing accurate, flexible, and fast genetic testing services, including confirming the genetic makeup and consistency of research models, GTCA has continued to affirm its presence in Maine’s bioeconomy landscape and its emergence in Waterville’s knowledge and innovation economy sectors.

Expanding from Ellsworth, GTCA co-founder’s CEO Michael Greene, COO, Todd Dehm, and CSO Kat Taylor opened the company’s laboratory in the Hathaway Creative Center in 2018. In addition to tripling their laboratory testing space to 1,870 square foot, purchasing new laboratory equipment including three new LightCylers, and hiring additional talent earlier this year, GTCA realized 65 percent growth in sales over the last year. An alum of Dirigo Labs’ accelerator program, the biotech company continues to scale its operations and sales while ensuring accuracy for customers and diversifying service offerings.

This latest expansion enables GTCA to increase its capacity to conduct genetic testing, expand its testing portfolio, optimize workflows, and maintain client turnaround times. The company’s clients, which include pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic institutions, and research organizations, will benefit from the increased efficiency, quality, and accuracy of GTCA’s genotyping services. “GTCA’s expansion and growth in sales is a reflection of our commitment to providing our clients with the highest quality services. Our dedicated team and professional laboratory staff now have more space, additional state-of-the-art equipment, and increased capacity, to serve current and future clients better,” states CEO/Co-Founder Michael Greene.

Collaborating with leading biomedical and drug discovery research institutions nationwide, GTCA supports colony planning and management to improve non-invasive animal testing for preclinical and drug discovery research. The company leverages its team’s decades of experience in life sciences, including research and support in molecular biology, genotyping, colony management, and laboratory management to support and enhance laboratory animal management at client institutions.

“We are thrilled to support GTCA’s ongoing growth in downtown Waterville, and we take pride in having their operation as an integral part of Maine’s vibrant bioeconomy community,” said Garvan Donegan of Central Maine Growth Council. “GTCA’s expansion, and inclusion in the Dirigo Labs accelerator program, exemplifies the team’s dedication to advancing innovation in biotech while boosting the local economy. We look forward to supporting GTCA’s continued success in Waterville and beyond.”

GenoTyping Center of America provides fast and accurate genetic testing and colony planning services to accelerate preclinical and drug discovery research and improve laboratory animal welfare. Our team has over 100 years of combined experience and expertise in the life sciences, including research and support in molecular biology, genotyping, colony management, and laboratory management. All managing team members have held various roles at The Jackson Laboratory and understand the importance of establishing the proper genetic identification of mouse models and other research organisms.