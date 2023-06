A Penobscot man was killed early Sunday morning when his motorcycle crashed in Blue Hill.

Asher Bowden, 25, was riding a black 2021 Indian motorcycle north on Union Street about 12:54 a.m. when he lost control at a curve, left the road and struck a utility pole, according to Lt. Timothy Cote of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Bowden died at the scene, Cote said Monday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.