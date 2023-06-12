Catching one orange lobster is already a rare occasion, but a Maine lobsterman walked into Harbor Fish Market on Friday with two bright orange lobsters.

Dan Kraus, manager at Harbor Fish Market, said lobsterman Peter Pray caught the two orange lobsters near Bug Light.

Both Kraus and Pray said they’ve seen blue, calico, even white lobsters, but they’d never seen orange lobsters before. Now they have two.

Pray didn’t sell the lobsters to the market for sale, and instead, they will be donated to the Gulf of Maine Research Institute.