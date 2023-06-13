BANGOR — Gran Fondo Hincapie will return to Bangor on Saturday, June 24, bringing cyclists from around the country to explore some of the most majestic cycling Maine has to offer, and celebrate their passion for the sport. This second edition of the event starts and ends in downtown Bangor’s Waterfront Park, and takes participants through 80, 50, and 15-mile routes through the region’s rolling hills, open countryside, and coastal villages.

“We’re thrilled to return to Bangor for a second year,” said Jamie Godfrey, event manager for Gran Fondo Hincapie. “The routes showcase breathtaking vistas and picturesque towns and create an incredible opportunity for seasoned and newer riders alike to discover Maine, while escaping the summer heat. Maine has such a vibrant cycling community, and we were blown away by how the cities, towns, and local community groups throughout the region embraced Gran Fondo Hincapie in its inaugural year. We’re thrilled to watch it grow on the road ahead.”

The event, which is expected to draw more than 600 participants, takes cyclists by some of the region’s most iconic spots, including the Penobscot Narrows Bridge in Stockton Springs, Wadsworth Cove in Castine, and the Fields Pond Audubon Center in Orrington. All the rides conclude with the Gran Fondo Hincapie Family Festival in Bangor’s Waterfront Park, which will feature free food, drinks, and music for participants and their families.

“Our organization is excited to welcome Gran Fondo Hincapie back to Maine,” said Sheila Brennan Nee, director of the Maine Sports Commission. “We’re honored to have an event of this caliber here in Maine, and we’re looking forward to introducing a whole new group of riders to the truly epic riding opportunities Maine has to offer.”

In addition to elevating Maine’s profile as a premier cycling destination, Gran Fondo also has a significant impact on the region, she added. Last year’s event drew participants from 26 states, and more than 80 percent of them came from more than two hours away. Many of them brought family and friends, and extended their stay to enjoy all Maine has to offer in the summertime.

Gran Fondo is partnering with Operation Get Out, an Austin, Texas-based nonprofit that plans outings, events, and resources that use nature and water for positive mental, emotional, and physical wellness for individuals and organizations experiencing anxiety, grief, loss, trauma, and post-traumatic stress. Learn more at operationgetout.org. Members of the Operation Get Out team will be participating in the Bangor event. What’s more, Gran Fondo Hincapie will dedicate a portion of proceeds from the Bangor event to Operation Get Out.

While online registration has closed, participants can sign-up onsite Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24. For participants under the age of 18, registration is free. Age group awards will be given for the 80 and 50- mile rides. To register, go to hincapie.com/granfondo/bangor

One of the most well-known names in the cycling industry, George Hincapie brought 17 victories to Ronde van Vlannderen races, competed in the Tour de France 17 times, taking a second-place finish at the Paris-Roubaix, and won three U.S. National Road Race championships. He also rode at five consecutive Olympic Games between 1992-2008. In 2012, Hincapie retired from professional racing, yet he continues to be directly involved in product development and testing for the sportswear company, as well as an integral leader for the pro cycling team. Gran Fondo Hincapie also organizes events in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Greenville, South Carolina. The Italian term “gran fondo,” which means “big ride” in Italian, is used to refer to an increasingly popular type of long-distance amateur cycling event that focuses on both the competitive and recreational experience.

Maine Sports Commission is a nonprofit organization that works to advance, elevate and promote Maine as a four-season sports destination, strengthening the state through sports tourism, encouraging healthy, active lifestyles. Sporting events contributed an estimated $155.6 million to the Maine economy and attracted approximately 253,071 out-of-state visitors in 2019, according to a study conducted by the University of Southern Maine’s Center for Business and Economic Research.