BANGOR — The Maine Military Community Network is excited to announce the 11th annual Statewide Conference Thursday, June 29 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Bangor High School, 885 Broadway. Maine veterans, veteran service providers, healthcare professionals, and others who would like to learn more about the veteran experience and the needs of veterans once they leave active service are invited to attend.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Life After Military,” and the conference will include a keynote address on Post-Traumatic Growth by Suzanne Rancourt, veteran, poet, and counselor for traumatic brain injury. Registration is required and is available at https://cvent.me/kX5VRz. The deadline to register is Thursday, June 20. The cost of general attendance is $40, and $25 for veterans. The cost includes a continental breakfast and lunch.

The conference will also include presentations by Maine’s Congressional Delegation, annual awards, and breakout sessions on Expressive Arts Therapy, Vicarious Trauma in the Family Unit, Voices from the Field, Military 101, and columnist and author Sarah Smiley. The attached agenda for the conference fully demonstrates the conference’s scope and breadth.

For veterans, the conference will include a briefing on federal and state benefits, and a resource fair featuring providers of veteran benefits and services throughout the state. For clinicians, the conference offers 6 CEUs sponsored by AdCare Educational Institute of Maine, Inc.

For over a decade, The Maine Military & Community Network Annual Conference has grown to be a well-attended and important event in the Veteran and Veteran service provider community alike. The conference serves to strengthen connections between communities, military members, and their families. Our objectives are to engage civilian communities in the reintegration of veterans and service members and to increase awareness among service members, veterans and providers of the issues and opportunities related to the wellbeing of those who have served in the military.