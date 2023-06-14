BANGOR — The following students have been named to the president’s list by Husson University Online. Full-time online students who earn president’s list recognition must be enrolled as an undergraduate, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours over the course of 21 weeks, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted, and achieve a 3.80 to 4.0 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement.

Christine Elizabeth Dubois-Matson of Frankfort is enrolled in Husson’s online bachelor of science in healthcare administration and public health program.

Timothy Allen Guerin of Glenburn is enrolled in Husson’s online bachelor of science in integrated technology with a concentration in software development program.

Courses for full-time online undergraduate students are offered over the course of seven weeks. This accelerated timeframe provides adult learners with an opportunity to balance existing personal and professional commitments as they complete their studies.