Tribal Sovereignty and Efforts at the State & Federal Levels

What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics.

A growing movement of Maine people is committed to the critical and urgent work of recognizing the inherent rights and sovereign powers of the Wabanaki Nations. Ambassador Maulian Dana of the Penobscot Nation, U.S. Rep. Jared Golden from Maine’s Second Congressional District, and Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives Rachel Talbot Ross will join us to discuss efforts at the state and federal levels to modernize the Maine Indian Land Claims Settlement Act and right decades of injustice.

Recognizing Tribal Sovereignty is a priority of Maine’s Environmental Priorities Coalition. Learn more about the EPC’s 2023 Agenda here!

When: Friday, June 16, 12-1 p.m.

Where: Online. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.