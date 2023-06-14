Voters chose a former chairperson and a newcomer to fill open seats on both Milford’s Select Board and Dr. Lewis S. Libby School Committee during Tuesday’s election. Corey LaBelle and Matthew Niles were elected to the select board while Michael Hildreth and Stephen Kingsbury were elected to the school committee.

As part of the town’s municipal election, there was a select board seat left unfilled after Diane Lacadie died in December following a long battle with cancer, according to her obituary. The terms of Lacadie and LaBelle, who most recently served as chairperson, expire in June.

LaBelle and Niles received 85 votes and 111 votes, respectively, according to unofficial results provided by Town Clerk Leniessia Curtis. The other candidate was Charles Weymouth, who served on the board previously and received 70 votes.

There were also four write-in candidates, including Doug Libby, who received 62 votes. The other three received five votes or fewer each.

Milford voters cast 198 ballots in Tuesday’s election, unofficial results show. Curtis considers the turnout fairly good, but the municipal and state election last June drew more people simply because more people want to weigh in on Maine ballot questions, she said. There were 345 ballots cast in June 2022.

Hildreth and Kingsbury were elected to the school committee, collecting 124 votes and 105 votes, respectively. Kingsbury was a former teacher at the school, Curtis said.

Hildreth and Armanda Day’s seats on the committee opened up because of expiring terms. Hildreth was most recently the chairperson.

The other candidate was Jami Martell, who received 94 votes.

There were five write-in candidates, and each received one vote.