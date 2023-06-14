KidsPeace New England will hold their 3rd Annual Golf Scramble on Saturday, June 24 at Lucerne Golf Club in Dedham. Proceeds from the event will go toward holiday gifts, events, and celebrations for children in programs at the organization’s Graham Lake campus in Ellsworth.

The annual event begins at 8 a.m., with breakfast provided before play begins. Lunch will also be provided to participants. In addition, a “silent raffle” will be conducted as part of the event, further supporting KidsPeace’s efforts in Maine.

Slots for Teams of golfers and sponsorships are still available; contact Rebecca Greenlaw at KidsPeace New England at rebecca.greenlaw@kidspeace.org or 207-667- 0909 extension 2310.

Since 1882, KidsPeace has been building on its expertise to give hope, help and healing to children, adults and those who love them. Through its comprehensive range of residential treatment programs; accredited educational services; unique psychiatric hospital and foster care and community-based programs, KidsPeace is dedicated to helping people connect, transform and overcome their challenges to ensure a stable future, transition to adulthood and gain independence. Since its doors opened, nearly 300,000 children have participated in one of the multitude of programs KidsPeace offers.

For additional resources or more information on how to get involved, become a foster parent or make a donation, please visit www.kidspeace.org. Follow us at www.facebook.com/kidspeace.org or on Twitter @KidsPeace.