When people think of summer in the Katahdin region, scaling the granite rock of Katahdin or paddling the calm, pristine waters within Baxter State Park often come to mind. But there’s more than meets the eye when you roll into Millinocket.

The small town has certainly seen its fair share of economic ups and downs, yet I’m hopeful Millinocket is on the upswing thanks to new energy and ideas that have been circulating around the area’s outdoor recreation opportunities.

An area that was probably nowhere near being on the mountain biking radar is now officially on the map. Thanks to grant funds and new momentum, organizations in and around Millinocket are building and expanding bike trail networks — and it’s exciting.

Five years ago, the Katahdin Gear Library opened its doors. An extension of the local Millinocket Memorial Library, the gear library is a four-season gear-lending library that is dedicated to the community. It’s a public space for everyone of all ages to access rental equipment and information and make connections with other folks that hold a common interest in getting outdoors.

Thanks to the work by Katahdin Area Trails, the nonprofit behind the expanding the non-motorized trail network in the area, bike trails are easily accessible from downtown Millinocket.

The Katahdin Gear Library, located on Penobscot Ave in downtown Millinocket, offers lots of outdoor recreational gear and equipment for rent. Credit: (Courtesy of Sarah Sindo)

Going for a bike ride was on my to-do list since hearing about the trails last summer, so on a recent day off, I made it a point to check it off my list.

So far, the weather this month has been a bit on the soggy side, so it came as no surprise when it was rainy. The forecast called for on and off showers, so I threw on my rain jacket and drove downtown to the Katahdin Gear Library.

I was greeted by a friendly gear library assistant, and he outfitted me with a bike and helmet. My dad decided to join my adventure, and after signing a waiver and receiving some trail information, we were on our way.

As soon as we left the shop on Penobscot Avenue, a steady rain started. We took off in the direction of Stearns High School and took shelter under an awning for a few minutes, hoping the rain might pass.

Once the shower turned to a light drizzle, we pedaled our bikes to the backside of the baseball field, where we knew we could pick up the bike trail.

We turned onto Long Acre, and even though it was a beginner trail, I quickly realized I was in new territory as far as my biking skill set was concerned. I downshifted gears and took things slow.

Riding a singletrack, which is a trail that’s only about the width of the bike, was way more technical than I had imagined. As soon as I felt comfortable bringing my speed up a bit, I was forced to hit the brakes so I wouldn’t fly over slick tree roots that shot out of the ground.

Credit: (Courtesy of Sarah Sindo)

I must have been too focused on what obstacle was coming at me next because we soon found ourselves on the Hillcrest North Trail, an intermediate trail.

My dad and I cautiously made our way up and down sections of the trail, but the slightly slick ground and steep cut of a few switchbacks forced us to walk our bikes around the sharp corners.

How exhilarating! I can see why mountain bikers love the varied terrain that Maine’s trails have to offer.

The Millinocket Trail system ventures out about two miles to Jerry Pond, and we started out in that direction. But after consulting the trail map, I realized the adventure to the pond would take more time than I had available.

Alas, we pedaled back toward downtown and I returned the bike and helmet to the Katahdin Gear Library.

Pete Sindo of Millinocket recently joined his daughter, Bangor Daily News Outdoors contributor Sarah Sindo, for a bike ride on the Millinocket Town Trails. Credit: Courtesy of Sarah Sindo

While the Millinocket Town Trails network is pint-sized for now, there are plans for it to grow and possibly connect to the larger network that makes up Hammond Ridge Trails, which are located near the New England Outdoor Center.

It’s exciting to think about the small town feeling motivated and putting effort into expanding outdoor recreational opportunities in the area. The Katahdin region really does have so much to offer, and I love that the missions of the Katahdin Gear Library and Katahdin Area Trails are community building and local engagement.

While hiking within Baxter State Park may be Millinocket’s main attraction, I encourage anyone who enjoys biking to check out the growing trails. And don’t let a little rain dampen your plans!