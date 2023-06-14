PERRY – The second annual Rhubarb Festival, held on June 3, proved to be a resounding success despite unseasonably cold weather. Rhubarb enthusiasts from near and far braved the frigid temperatures to partake in a day filled with rhubarb-themed activities and delicious culinary treats.

Despite a brisk wind and the temperature hovering around 45 degrees Fahrenheit, attendees flocked to the festival grounds in impressive numbers. The forecasted rain held off throughout the day, much to the delight of organizers, participants, and attendees. As they traversed from barn to booth, attendees could clearly see the mist of their breath in the air. Bundled up in winter gear, complete with hats and mittens, festival-goers could regularly be found huddled around the firepit to keep warm, yet the crowds continued to pour in.

Over 315 people attended the event, including individuals from multiple Maine counties, including Washington, Hancock, and Penobscot, as well as visitors from New Brunswick, Canada, and Campobello Island. The festival attracted attendees from states as far as Maryland, Louisiana, Vermont, Missouri, Florida, and Indiana.

Highlighting the festival was the rhubarb stalk eating contest, which lured eight brave contestants. Participants selected a clean stalk of their choice and, upon the start signal, began chewing. The competition was intense, with the race coming down to the wire. In the end, the winners were Charlie Calder of Campobello Island, securing the first-place position, followed by Anna Sharrock of Calais in second place, and Glen Doe from out-of-state in third place. Observers thoroughly enjoyed the entertaining facial expressions of the competitors throughout the contest. Congratulations to all the winners!

Inside the barn, the walls were lined with rhubarb-themed artwork created by students from Calais Middle-High School, Shead High School, and Cobscook experiential program. Volunteers manned sales tables offering T-shirts and pies, pavlovas covered in rhubarb sauce, and more. They also facilitated ticket sales for tastings and the beer area, featuring the renowned brews of Horn Run Brewing and refreshing rhubarb hard seltzers.

A major attraction at the festival was the tasting table, which allowed attendees to sample a wide array of delicious dishes featuring rhubarb. The attendees themselves acted as judges to determine the winners of different categories. Notable victors included Debbie McConnell of Lubec, who won the award for the best sweet dish with her delectable old English upside-down rhubarb cake accompanied by rhubarb whipped cream. Dani Beal of Eastport clinched the award for the best naked rhubarb pie, presenting her exceptional sour cream rhubarb crumble pie. Ellen Johnson of Lamb Cove Farm in Robbinston secured the top spot for the best mixed rhubarb pie, showcasing her organic strawberry rhubarb pie. Pete Brown wowed tasters with his rhubarb kombucha. Lastly, Mary Kuykendall of Winterport emerged victorious in the savory dish category with her mouthwatering egg rolls served with rhubarb sweet and sour sauce. The tasting table also featured an assortment of other delectable treats, such as rhubarb scones, rhubarb butter, lentils with rhubarb, and various rhubarb pies and sauces, generously donated by talented cooks.

Local food vendors including Breakwater Bagels of Eastport, Pie Ladies’ Bakery of Pembroke, and Julianna’s of Calais offered delicious savory and sweat eats with rhubarb as the leading ingredient, including whoopie pies, hand pies, cookies, salsa, lemonade, and even a pizza featuring pickled rhubarb slices. Lamb Cove Farm of Robbinston, and Smithereen Farm of Pembroke were in attendance, selling pies, breads, seaweed sprinkle,

The festival offered a range of engaging activities and demonstrations throughout the day, including sessions on plant cultivation and care, preparing and preserving rhubarb for the winter season, crafting rhubarb wine, utilizing rhubarb syrup for mocktails and cocktails, and perfecting the art of making pie crusts. Attendees were also treated to live performances by four popular local musicians: the Pink Capos of Trescott, Billy Paul of Calais, Duane Ingalls of Machias, and Patrick Cormier of Charlotte.

Charlie and her Echo’s Geckos offered a captivating reptile exhibition, educating the public about the importance of reptiles in our ecosystems. Attendees had the unique opportunity to hold and interact with a live corn snake. Healthy Acadia, a nonprofit community health coalition serving Maine’s Washington and Hancock counties, also contributed to the educational experience by hosting a table that provided valuable information about healthy eating and active living resources and opportunities.

A dedicated area behind the barn provided entertainment for kids of all ages, with numerous hands-on and active games to keep them warm and engaged. A natural dyes printing table allowed participants to carve potatoes and use rhubarb leaves, promoting a creative and interactive experience, which was free for all to enjoy.

The outstanding success of the festival was made possible thanks to the dedication of the 37 volunteers who tirelessly braved the exceptionally cold temperatures all day long – greeting guests, directing traffic, and managing the registration table, sales tables, and activity areas.

The Festival Committee wishes to thank everyone who attended and supported this event, and is excited to begin planning next year’s Rhubarb Festival, set for Saturday, June 1, 2024.



If you missed this year’s event, or are craving more rhubarb, mark your calendar for Rhubarb Week in July. A 3.5-hour cooking class featuring the art of rhubarb cuisine will be available on three different days. The cost is $50 per person, with a maximum of 12 participants per group, so grab a friend for a fun cooking experience. The dates are Monday, July 10; Wednesday, July 12; and Thursday, July 13, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Minke Kitchen in Pembroke. For more information please visit kendallfarmcottages.com/rhubarbfestival. Call 207-214-1124 to register.