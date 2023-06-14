A Dayton man was killed Monday night in a motorcycle crash in Dayton.

Ian Lajoie, 18, was riding a motorcycle about 8 p.m. when he attempted to pass a sedan on the left at the intersection of Route 5 and River Road and clipped the vehicle, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Lajoie, who suffered serious injuries, died at the scene, Moss said Wednesday.

The three people in the sedan weren’t injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was released.

Dayton is northwest of Biddeford in York County.