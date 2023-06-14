Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

In this letter I could go into details about the many ways paid family and medical leave has impacted my life. How, as a teenager, my dad took time off work to care for my mom as she faced treatment for cancer and then, months later, to be with her in her final days. Or how, as a newlywed and young adult, my husband had to go through surgery and chemotherapy and because he had just started a new job, he didn’t have enough sick time earned. Or, I could tell you how my husband later took time off to care for me, as I recovered from a major surgery for an exceedingly rare condition.

I could go into details on all of these, but to be honest the details don’t matter. Because we have all been in situations like these — either due to our own medical issues, or the medical issues of our loved ones, or both.

Maine is on the cusp of establishing a paid family and medical leave program that has been crafted following three years of bipartisan work, including significant input from the business community. This program would keep Mainers in the workforce, support families, and help small businesses.

The bill establishing this program, LD 1964, is coming up for a vote in the Legislature soon. Now is the time to act. Let your elected officials know that you support paid leave for Maine. Share your story.

Mainers care for one another. Let’s put it into policy.

Lauren Jacobs

Board chair

Maine Women’s Lobby

Maine Women’s Lobby Education Fund

Old Town