SKOWHEGAN — The Mallett Brothers Band drew a crowd of 300 community members to Bigelow Brewing on Sunday as part of a fundraiser for the Skowhegan Center for Early Learning. The new Early Learning Center will be built as part of the new elementary school building located near the existing Margaret Chase Smith School site. When built this will be the first birth through grade 5 school in Maine, and will break ground later this summer.

Sam Hight, chairing the Building Better Beginnings campaign, announced that nearly $2.8 million has been raised through the generosity of 70 donors so far. Their goal is to raise $3 million before the groundbreaking in August.

“We have been blessed to have the collaboration of MSAD 54 and KVCAP to produce a one-of-a-kind new school serving children ages six weeks to fifth grade. The new Early Learning Wing will serve 160 local children and families each year with affordable, high-quality childcare and Pre-K education,” Hight said at the event.

Jon Moody, superintendent of SAD 54 saw an opportunity to include the Early Learning Center as a wing in the new Margaret Chase Smith Elementary School, opening in 2025. Moody expressed his appreciation for the community at the event. “Thank you to the community for supporting this initiative. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity and we are all proud to be part of it,” Moody said.

The Hight Family has led the fundraising with a $500,000 gift. In addition to announcing 100 percent giving from the campaign committee, the campaign has received leading pledges from the Skowhegan Savings Foundation pledged $250,000, $100,000 from Ware Butler, $50,000 from Don Skillings State Farm, $50,000 from Bob’s Cash Fuel, $50,000 from the Damon Family, and most recently $250,000, from New Balance.

Don Skillings also spoke at the event, urging attendees to give to the campaign. “We have the opportunity to make a change, and intervene in the cycle of poverty in rural Maine. My family has given to the campaign to help put all children in a better position to succeed, stay out of trouble, and play a positive role in our community.”

Saturday’s event was sponsored by Bigelow Brewing, Hight Ford, Lion’s Den Tavern, Crooked Face Creamery, Bromar Printing Solutions, KVCAP, Valley Beverage, Lake George Regional Park, and Saddleback Mountain.



For more information on how to contribute to the Building Better Beginnings Committee visit: www.kvcap.org/building-better-beginnings/.