Maine collectors will have the opportunity to show off their most impressive treasures as the popular History Channel show plans to film in the state this summer, the Portland Press Herald reports.

“American Pickers” stars brothers Mike and Robbie Wolfe and Danielle Colby as they scour the country for unique and interesting items. Their last visit to Maine was in 2020.

The filming is planned to start in August and locations will be determined by the collectors that reach out to the show, the Press Herald reported. Producer Meredith Ball told the Herald that aside from the money collectors get selling their goods on the show, “ the biggest incentive for many collectors is getting to share their story and love of antiques with a community that supports them.”

Mainers interested in being featured on the show can email americanpickers@cineflix.com, or call the show’s producers at 646-493-2184.