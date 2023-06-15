A man was killed Wednesday night when a truck crashed into a tree in Auburn.

A 24-year-old man was speeding in a 2012 Ford pickup truck west on Merrow Road about 8:15 p.m. when he began to brake and lost control of the truck, according to the Auburn Police Department.

The Ford then left the road and crashed into a tree, Auburn police said Thursday morning.

One of the passengers, a 29-year-old man, was ejected from the truck and died at the scene.

The driver and his other passenger, a 17-year-old boy, were taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where they were treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police aren’t identifying the truck’s occupants, pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation.