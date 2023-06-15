Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center among 28 health organizations celebrated for leadership through annual Gold Star Standards of Excellence Program

The annual Gold Star Standards of Excellence Program Awardees have been announced for 2023. The program of the MaineHealth Center for Tobacco Independence’s Breathe Easy Initiative recognized 28 hospitals, healthcare organizations, and behavioral health organizations and one individual Gold Star Champions for efforts to address tobacco use and secondhand smoke exposure.

EMMC was recognized for meeting Platinum Award Level through the 2023 Gold Star Standards of Excellence program for efforts to prohibit smoking and tobacco use on campus and addressing client tobacco use. This was the fifth year EMMC has participated in the initiative showing a longstanding commitment to addressing tobacco use and exposure.



Laurie LeBlanc, RN WCC, practice manager, Northern Light Cardiothoracic Surgery, Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab, Lung Cancer Screening Program, and Structural Heart Program says, “At EMMC, we take the ability to breathe very seriously. As we examine cancer rates, more than 40 percent of cancers nationally are related to tobacco use and doing our part as an organization from all aspects to remain tobacco free is crucial. We are dedicated to help anyone overcome tobacco dependency and aid in keeping those who were once smokers or vapers free from tobacco use.”



Organizations are recognized at the Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze levels are based on best practice criteria such as a smoke and tobacco-free campus policy, annual screening for tobacco use, referral to tobacco treatment and supporting employee education related to tobacco treatment.



For more information about the Gold Star Standards of Excellence, please visit BreatheEasyMaine.org/GSSE.

2023 Gold Star Standards of Excellence Awardees in Northern Light Health listed below:

Platinum Level Awardees:

Northern Light AR Gould Hospital

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center

Northern Light Mercy Hospital

Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital

Gold Level Awardees:

Northern Light Inland Hospital

Individual Gold Star Champions:

Jennifer K. Bartlett, RN – Northern Light AR Gould Hospital