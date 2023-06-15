Linda Bean, the granddaughter of the L.L. Bean founder, has been named in a lawsuit that claims she failed to pay the commission fee to one of Maine’s largest real estate companies.

Bean, 82, entered into an agreement with Boulos Co. to sell properties on 35 Main St. and 39 Main St. in Freeport in 2019, the Portland Press Herald reported. The building located at 35 Main St. houses a Gap factory store and an American Eagle outlet store, and is near the L.L. Bean complex.

Bean reportedly reached an agreement to pay Boulous a 4 percent commission once 35 Main St. was sold. The property was allegedly bought for $5.7 million on Dec. 28 by a company that Bean owned or controlled, according to the Press Herald.

However, the real estate company claims that it never received the $228,000 commission from Bean.

The complaint, filed in Cumberland County Superior Court on June 1, claims that Bean unjustly benefitted from a relationship with Boulos Inc. without compensating the real estate agency, according to the Portland newspaper.

Boulos Inc. is seeking full payment, plus interest and late fees, as well as payment of legal fees.

Neither Bean or Boulos Inc. responded to a request for comment on Thursday evening.