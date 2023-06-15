The University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast is ending its educational programing in early August as a cost-cutting measure, officials said.

The Hutchinson Center has offered professional development and conference space as well as courses through the Early College program for high school students and Senior College for older residents.

“To reduce costs during this period of due diligence no further programming will occur at the facility as of August 5,” said Meredith Whitfield, UMaine’s chief marketing and communications officer.

The university “remains committed to providing quality educational opportunities in Waldo County,” and will still provide online education, professional opportunities and its cooperative extension programming, Whitfield said.

The future of the Hutchinson Center property is unclear, and the university is examining different options.

The center first opened in Belfast in 2000 with the purpose of bringing high-quality education to the midcoast area, according to the university’s website.