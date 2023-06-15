A Lebanon woman has been accused of Arson after a fire broke out on Wednesday night.

A fire at 237 Depot Road broke out at around 7:45 p.m., according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

An investigation determined that a fire was set intentionally in a shed on the residence. Marisa Shane, 47, who lived at that address, is suspected of setting the fire.

Shane was arrested and transported to the York County Jail. Further details were not available on Thursday afternoon.