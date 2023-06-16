PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Aroostook Centre Mall has a new owner after months of negotiations.

Local businessman Dana Cassidy is the new owner of the Aroostook Mall buildings and the parcel of land it occupies.

Cassidy has plans to open three stores in it, but couldn’t be reached for further comment on the types of businesses he had in mind.

Part of the issue on the final sale involved who would pay the outstanding debt owed from previous owner Kohan Retail Investment Group, which announced last winter it would close the mall due to unpaid bills.

Cassidy was waiting for the check from Kohan Retail Investment Group, but didn’t elaborate further on the financial details.