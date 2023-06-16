Due to an unfavorable weather forecast for Saturday, all the state championship games in baseball, softball and lacrosse have been pushed back until Monday and Tuesday.

The state championship games in Classes A and C in lacrosse have been moved to Monday and the baseball and softball games will be played on Tuesday.

Mike Burnham, the executive director of the Maine Principals’ Association, said the reason the baseball and softball games were moved to Tuesday instead of Monday was due to “facility availability.”

The B state lacrosse games were held on Friday night.

Tuesday’s baseball games will be played at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor and at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham. The softball games will take place at Coffin Field in Brewer and at USM in Gorham.

All four of Monday’s state lacrosse games will be played at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

The baseball schedule will have 3 p.m. games between Old Town, 16-3, and Yarmouth, 14-5, in the B final at Mansfield Stadium, as well as Edward Little of Auburn, 12-7, vs. 16-3 South Portland in the A final at USM.

At 6:30 p.m., Mansfield will host the D final between Bangor Christian, 16-1, and St. Dominic’s of Auburn, 13-5, and USM will have the C final between Bucksport, 13-6, and 18-1 Monmouth Academy.

Bucksport and St. Dom’s are defending state champs. Old Town and South Portland won state titles in 2021 while Yarmouth won its last state championship in 2017. Bangor Christian was a state champ in 2012, ’13 and ’14; Monmouth Academy captured its last state title in 2001 when it was in Class D; and Edward Little hasn’t won a state crown since 1992.

There is a slight difference in the softball game times.

The Class D state championship game between 13-3 Machias and 17-1 North Yarmouth Academy will begin at 3 p.m. in Brewer while the C final between 19-0 Bucksport and 18-0 Hall-Dale of Hallowell will start at 3:30 p.m. in Gorham.

The B and A games will both begin at 7 p.m. with 19-0 Nokomis of Newport and 18-1 York meeting in Brewer and Oxford Hills of South Paris, 18-1, and 17-2 Windham squaring off in Gorham.

In softball, Machias or North Yarmouth Academy will be a first-time state champ. Hall-Dale is the defending two-time champ while Bucksport won C titles in 2012, ’13, ’15 and ’17. Nokomis is playing in its first state championship game, York last triumphed in 1988 and ’89, Oxford Hills will be looking to end a state title drought dating back to consecutive titles in 1998 and ’99, and Windham has never claimed a state championship.

Monday’s state championship lacrosse matches begin with the C girls final between 15-1 Freeport and 11-5 North Yarmouth Academy at 10 a.m., the boys C final between 14-2 Waynflete of Portland and 11-5 North Yarmouth Academy at 12:30 p.m., the A girls title contest between 16-0 Kennebunk and 13-4 Yarmouth at 3:30 p.m. and the A boys final between 16-0 Cape Elizabeth and 13-3 South Portland at 6 p.m.

The Cape Elizabeth boys are defending two-time state champs while South Portland last won a state title in 2014. Waynflete’s boys have also won two in a row and three of the four since Class C made its debut.

The Kennebunk girls beat Yarmouth 11-8 in the final last year, a year after Yarmouth had won the state B title. The NYA girls are the defending champs while Freeport was the runner up two years ago.