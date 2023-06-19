Veterans For Peace to bring The Golden Rule to Portland, South Portland, and Bath

A 39-foot, two masted wooden ketch with a history rooted in peace will soon dock in Maine. The Golden Rule set sail in 1958 to stop nuclear weapons tests in the Marshall Islands, and inspired many peacemakers and peace ships to follow suit. Newly restored, the reborn Golden Rule is sailing once more to show that nuclear abolition is possible. The bravery and tenacity of the mission of this ship is sure to inspire all who view her.

The Golden Rule is a project of Veterans For Peace and the event is also co-sponsored by Maine Physicians for Social Responsibility and Peace Action Maine. The boat will be visiting ports along Maine’s coast to share information and emphasize diplomacy for the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

“We are absolutely honored to have the Golden Rule visit Maine,” said Doug Rawlings, Maine Veteran For Peace chapter president. “Not only is she a beautiful ship with an incredible mission, but the opportunity to hear from the crew members will truly make this an unforgettable experience.”

The public and media are invited to the following events:

• Saturday, June 24: free public event at Monument Square in Portland from 1-3 p.m. with speakers and tables and the Maine Ideal Band entertaining us and leading us to the Portland Media Center (516 Congress Street) where we will gather from 3-5 p.m. for an art display and documentary movie. Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will support this event with a display table and representatives with information about their mission and upcoming projects. Midori Morrow, a photographic multimedia artist, pursuing her masters of fine arts in studio art at MECA, will be a guest speaker. Her grandparents survived Nagasaki. Speaker Helen Jaccard will address the documentary about the Golden Rule entitled “Making Waves.”

•Sunday, June 25: Late afternoon or early evening, the Golden Rule will arrive in Maine! She will dock at DiMillo’s Marina and will be welcomed by members of the Wabanbaki Confederacy in a private ceremony.

• Monday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: The public will be able to visit the Golden Rule at its dock at Dimillo’s. Photo Op: At 11 a.m. the Portland Fireboat will welcome the Golden Rule with a Water Salute.

• Monday, June 26 at 6 p.m.: An evening banquet at DiMillo’s Restaurant on Portland’s waterfront will officially welcome the Golden Rule to Maine (tickets required). The festivities begin with the dinner, followed by a poem and a welcoming from Wabanaki Poet Mihku Paul, brief remarks from the Golden Rule’s director, Helen Jaccard, as well as from crew members. Renowned artist Rob Shetterly and local activists will speak to the importance of the Veterans For Peace official “peace boat.” Dinner tickets are available here: https://ddock.co/5a2bb153

• Tuesday, June 27: The Golden Rule will be docked at Spring Point, (1 Spring Point Drive) in South Portland from 1-4 p.m. where the public can take pictures and meet with crew members and local peace advocates. The Centerboard Yacht Club, 271 Front Street, South Portland, is hosting the boat and crew from 4-6 p.m.; the public is welcome.

• Wednesday, June 28: the Golden Rule will sail up the Kennebec River to Bath and dock at Waterfront Park (61 Commercial Street) for two nights.

• Thursday, June 29: Greet the Golden Rule at Waterfront Park! At 11:30 a.m. crew members and local peace activists will walk from Waterfront Park to the BIW Administration building on Washington Street in Bath to demand an end to the building of nuclear-capable Aegis Destroyers and to share hope for a future without nuclear weapons. Following the parade there will be a potluck lunch in Waterfront Park. FMI: Smilin’ Trees Disarmament Farm, 207-763-4062. Farewells!



• SeaChange Exhibit opportunity for crew only (closes at 5 p.m. Maine Maritime Museum)



• Thursday, June 29 4:30-7:30 p.m., Freight Shed (27 Commercial Street, Bath) there will be a screening of “Making Waves,” Helen Jaccard speaker. Sandwiches & light supper fixings. Farewells!

Dinner tickets are available here. Follow us on Facebook here.For more information about these events email rawlings@maine.edu.