A Dexter woman was hospitalized after rear-ending a cement truck in a Monday morning crash in Newburgh.

The driver was traveling northbound on I-95 in Newburgh in a red Chevy Spark when she rear-ended a cement truck, then got stuck underneath it. The area she was driving in was not a construction zone, said Shannon Moss, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

The driver was injured and taken to a local hospital, but is expected to survive, she said. No one else was injured in the crash.