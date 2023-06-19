A wrong-way driver collided with another vehicle on Interstate 95 in Augusta on Saturday night.

Sarah Lincoln, 45, of Winthrop was allegedly driving under the influence the wrong way on the southbound side of I-95, near mile marker 112, about 8:17 p.m. when she collided with a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Julia Kronstrand of Litchfield, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Lincoln and Kronstrand were taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. Lincoln suffered minor injuries, while Kronstrand suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, Moss said Tuesday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation.