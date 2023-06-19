A fifth man has been arrested in connection with a December shooting near Portland’s Kennedy Park.

Keysane Abdi, 19, of Lewiston was charged with aggravated attempted murder and criminal conspiracy following his arrest on June 12, according to the Portland Police Department.

The shooting happened about 10 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2022, near Kennedy Park. When officers arrived at the scene, they found bullets had gone through the windows and walls of a building near the park, a Portland police spokesperson said at the time.

An occupant inside the building said there was a knock at their door, and when they opened it, they saw a black man wearing a white T-shirt and leather jacket standing with a rifle outside, according to police.

The man then allegedly raised the rifle and fired multiple bullets at the home before fleeing in a gray or silver sedan, where another Black man wearing a red jacket with fur-lined hood was waiting.

The bullets went into multiple bedrooms, including a room where a 1-year-old child was sleeping in a crib. No one was reported injured in the shooting.

Abdi is the fifth person charged in connection with the shooting, police said Thursday night.

Noor Mohamed Aden, 22, has been charged with aggravated attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Abukar Abdi, 22, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Jaheim Whiting, 21, has been charged with aggravated attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Jabrie Myers, 21, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.