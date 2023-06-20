DOVER-FOXCROFT — UScellular has started upgrades on four towers to bring 5G in-home Internet to Somerset and Piscataquis County residents as part of the Maine Connectivity Authority’s Jumpstart Connectivity Initiative (Jumpstart).

Through the Jumpstart program, UScellular was awarded $369,600 to assist in adding 5G equipment to UScellular cell sites in Jackman, West Forks, Greenville, and Athens. The company is also investing more than $1 million to bring this reliable, high-speed internet access to these areas.

5G service provides faster data speeds, seamless video chatting, and a more responsive mobile experience. In 2022, the company invested $36.8 million in network upgrades, modernizations, and 5G spectrum across Maine to enhance the experience for customers. The upgraded sites will enhance UScellular’s network in these counties and are among the more than 420 sites the wireless carrier has across the state.

“We are excited to complete these network upgrades within the next month, and we look forward to providing more reliable connectivity to the underserved areas of Somerset and Piscataquis counties.” said Brandi McCune, director of sales and operations for UScellular in New England. “Investing in wireless technology helps ensure that people have connectivity at home, at work, and virtually anywhere else, and we applaud the MCA for taking an innovative approach to bring access to hard-to-reach areas of Maine.”

As part of the Jumpstart program, UScellular will also offer eligible residents throughout Somerset and Piscataquis counties an exclusive, $30 (with AutoPay) Essential Connection Home Internet Plan with free installation and discounted equipment. Anyone interested in more

information about this service can visit the UScellular stores in Skowhegan, Dover-Foxcroft, Waterville, Palmyra, and Bangor.



UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses, and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project, the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet. Additionally, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2024. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or go to www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com.