You are invited to a fundraiser for World Central Kitchen to support efforts to feed the people in war-torn Ukraine. The concert will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 9 at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church UCC. Performers will include Big Moose Band, a lively Mount Desert Island-based band and Eastern European instrumental vocal groups Kotwice and the Maine Balkan Choir. Donations are gratefully received for the music and refreshments. The event will take place rain or shine.



Performance times:

Big Moose band 2-3:30 p.m.

Kotwice 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Maine Balkan choir 4:15-5 p.m.

Contact person: Anne Damm – 207-460-2401 or eddieannedamm@gmail.com.