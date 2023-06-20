Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

As a college student, I feel compelled to raise awareness about the detrimental impact of flavored tobacco products on our youth. It is crucial that we take immediate action to safeguard the health and well-being of the next generation by ending the sale of these harmful products in our state.

Over the past few years, I have witnessed firsthand the devastating consequences of flavored tobacco on the lives of young people. The enticing flavors, including menthols, ranging from candy to fruit, have made these products particularly appealing to teenagers and young adults. By masking the harsh taste of tobacco, these flavors can lure our youth into a dangerous addiction, often leading to lifelong health problems.

According to studies, the use of flavored tobacco products among high school students reached epidemic proportions in recent years. These addictive products not only undermine our youth’s physical health but also hinder their educational and social development. It is disheartening to see promising futures being compromised due to preventable tobacco-related illnesses.

By prohibiting the sale of flavored tobacco products, we can make a significant stride towards curbing this public health crisis. Other states have successfully implemented similar measures, reducing youth tobacco use and protecting the well-being of their citizens. It is time for Maine to follow suit.

I urge our legislators to prioritize the health of our youth by swiftly passing the bill to end the sale of flavored tobacco products in Maine.

Kayla Boucher

Detroit