The season then extends for 10 great weeks of family fun through the summer!

BELFAST — The homey smell of fried chicken and potato salad from Mama’s basket. The crisp first bite of fresh, juicy watermelon. and of course the pie and cookies-delicious! Friends and family gathered round. All those kids, taller now, running around the vast expanse of freshly mown grass. The sounds of a great local band playing with folks not seen since last summer up dancing. Plus the sight of sailboats gliding silently on the lovely Belfast Harbor. Kinda idyllic but really just another season of Belfast Summer Nights taking off.

Thursday, June 29 marks the beginning of the popular performance series.Two super bands inaugurate the season. First up is the Jaded Ravins featuring prodigal Kelly Ravin, his wife Halle Jade, and local drummer Cody Tibbetts. Expect Country Rock, soulful Americana, hot guitar work, and driving vocals. Next up is The Hot Suppers. Easily the most popular Belfast group in the last few years. Expect super vocals, a wide ranging assortment of great instrumentals- dance tunes and Americana at its best. The impressive list of players includes Tom Fowler (bari sax and mandolin) Annadeene Fowler (super lead and harmony vocals), John Pranio (fiddle/harmonica), Jeff Densmore (drums) Russ Lloyd (Acoustic and slide guitar) Adam Nordell (Bass) and recent addition from Shirt Tail Kin, Pete Davis (electric Guitar). This group is excellent at stepping up to shine and stepping back in support. Don’t miss them.

Like all Belfast Summer Nights the show is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Steamboat Landing Park, 34 Commercial Street in Belfast. Concerts are free- thanks to generous community and business support. The Jaded Ravins and The Hot Suppers would like to thank this week’s Concert Sponsors, O’C Project and Nautilus Seafood and Grill! We will pass the hat for free-will donations.

Bring a picnic and your dancing shoes! All are welcome. Dogs allowed in upper listening area ONLY (Front Street/Belfast Common Park ). FMI and weather updates visit Belfast Summer Nights on Facebook or Instagram or call 207-322-7123.